Paul Asquith played in several positions for Scarlets after his arrival in 2017

Former South Africa number eight Uzair Cassiem is among the summer departures announced by Scarlets.

The 31-year-old joins versatile Australian back Paul Asquith among those leaving the west Wales region.

Lock Jake Ball, prop Werner Kruger and flanker Jac Morgan's departures had already been confirmed.

Ex-Wales Under-20s flanker and captain Tom Phillips is also leaving as Scarlets prepare for Dwayne Peel to take charge.

Peel will be in overall control after leaving his role as assistant at Ulster and following the premature end to Glenn Delaney's tenure at Parc y Scarlets.

Wales lock Ball has effectively called time on his international career to be with his family in Australia.

Kruger, a former Springbok prop, is retiring while Morgan is moving to Scarlets' arch-rivals Ospreys.