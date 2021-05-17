Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Dunbar won 31 caps for Scotland, starting in 30 of those Tests

Former Scotland centre Alex Dunbar has retired from rugby at the age of 31 because of injury problems.

He scored seven tries in 31 international appearances between 2013 and 2018.

Dunbar spent almost a decade with Glasgow Warriors before joining French club Brive in July 2019 but he has not played since his release in March 2020.

Planning a future in farming, he wrote on Instagram: "It's time to hang up the boots and pull on the wellies."

He added: "I've been honoured to represent my country, play with and learn from legends of the game, travel to places I'd never had the opportunity to before and most importantly make friendships that will last a lifetime.

"Unfortunately my career has had to come to an end sooner than I'd have hoped due to injury but I'm happy and ready to move on to the next chapter of my life."