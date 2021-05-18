Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

There was no winner of the 2020 Under-20s Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic

BBC Wales and S4C will show live coverage of every match in the 2021 Under-20s Six Nations.

This year's championship will be played from 19 June to 13 July with all 15 matches at Cardiff Arms Park.

Scrum V Live will show rounds one and five, while S4C's Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol series will bring coverage of rounds two, three and four.

Every Wales game will be broadcast live, while the remaining matches will be shown on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year's condensed format will see matchday squads consisting of 26 players, with all five matchdays featuring three games played consecutively.

Gareth Rhys Owen, Clwb Rygbi and Scrum V Live presenter, said: "The Under-20s Six Nations gives us a glimpse of the future of rugby.

"No doubt we'll see some new names making their mark in this year's championship."