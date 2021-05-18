Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Mehson played in the Premiership Rugby 7s for Exeter in 2019

Wasps have signed former Exeter winger Luke Mehson after a trial at the club.

The 21-year-old has been training with Lee Blackett's side and spent part of this season on loan at Championship club Nottingham.

Mehson made his Premiership debut for Exeter against Saracens in September, while at university in the city.

"We've been really impressed with Luke during his time on trial and we're delighted to have signed an exciting young English player," Blackett said. external-link

Wasps have also signed Cornish Pirates hooker Dan Frost, Doncaster prop Robin Hislop and Bath lock Elliott Stooke this month as they re-shape their squad for next season.

Wasps are currently eighth in the Premiership with three games left this season.