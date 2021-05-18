Arwel Robson: Cornish Pirates sign Dragons fly-half on permanent deal

Arwel Robson
Arwel Robson has made three appearances for the Cornish Pirates this season while on loan

Cornish Pirates have signed Dragons fly-half Arwel Robson.

The 24-year-old has agreed a one-year contract having joined the Championship club on loan in April.

The Wales youth international has scored one try and kicked 23 points in his time at the Penzance-based club, having previously played 24 times for his former Pro14 employers.

"In a short time with him he has shown he has the appetite to drive the team," said joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"Besides having a really good, balanced kicking game, he also offers an attacking threat."

