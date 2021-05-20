Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Brown accepted the charge of stamping at his original disciplinary hearing on 11 May

Harlequins full-back Mike Brown will appeal against the length of the ban handed to him following his sending-off against Wasps for stamping.

The former England back, 35, was given a six-week ban and looks to have played his last match for Quins as he has agreed to join Newcastle next season.

He stamped on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor in the Premiership fixture on 9 May, which Quins won 48-46.

His appeal will be heard on Wednesday by an RFU disciplinary panel.

At his original hearing on 11 May, Brown accepted the charge against him and the panel decided the accidental stamp warranted a high-end sanction of 12 weeks.

It was reduced to six because of his unblemished disciplinary record and guilty plea.

It was the first red card of Brown's 16-year career, which has included 351 appearances for Harlequins.

He will hope to add to that if the ban is reduced on appeal, with Harlequins on the verge of qualifying for the Premiership play-offs in June.

Brown has already served one week of the six-week ban and, should Quins reach the Premiership final on 26 June, the current ban would run up to that match.