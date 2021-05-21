Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons centre Adam Warren made one appearance for Wales in 2012

Centre Adam Warren has re-signed with Dragons on an undisclosed deal.

The 30-year-old has made 117 appearances and scored 16 tries since joining from Scarlets in 2015.

Warren follows Jamie Roberts, Sam Davies, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt, Aneurin Owen and Gonzalo Bertranou in agreeing to stay at Rodney Parade.

"Adam is a consistent performer who... is heavily invested in the region and in helping us achieve success," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

Warren has been ruled out of action through injury since mid-November but is now nearing full fitness.

"It's been a frustrating season for me because of the injury, but it's great to re-sign so I can now look towards next season and my return," Warren said.

"We've shown as a squad in the last few months the brand of rugby that we are capable of producing and now it's about building on that foundation.

"There is strong competition in the back line with the emergence of several players this season and being a part of that battle for a starting place is a challenge that does excite me.

"I've played over a century of games so bringing success here is a huge target for me and helping us achieve that in my seventh season as a Dragon is my goal."