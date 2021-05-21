Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kolbe has scored five tries in 13 Top 14 games for Toulouse this season and another two in their Champions Cup campaign

Champions Cup final: La Rochelle v Toulouse Date: Saturday 22 May Venue: Twickenham Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and text commentary via the BBC Sport website and app

Toulouse's Cheslin Kolbe says he feels more nervous for Saturday's Champions Cup final than he did before South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Toulouse, aiming for their fifth title, take on fellow French side La Rochelle at Twickenham in front of 10,000 fans.

"For some reason or other, the final this weekend feels much more nerve-wracking than the final of the World Cup," Kolbe told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's been a long wait for the fifth star - 10 years."

Kolbe, who scored the Springboks' final try in their 32-12 victory over England in the Japan 2019 showpiece, says the players are fully aware of the importance of a record fifth European crown to one of French rugby's powerhouses.

"There is a bit of, not pressure, but expectation from the public and the club," he added

"We have an opportunity to make history with a phenomenal group."

While Toulouse have a long and glittering history in continental rugby's top club competition, La Rochelle are final novices.

They were only promoted from the second tier of French rugby in 2014 and had not been beyond the last eight of the Champions Cup before this season.

However, their forward power combined with the canny all-New Zealand half-back partnership of Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West has marked them out as worthy finalists.

Under the guidance of head coach and former Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara, they saw off Leinster - another four-time winner - 32-23 in the semi-finals.

Australian second row Will Skelton, who lifted the trophy with Saracens in 2019, paid tribute to O'Gara's coaching style.

Skelton, who is 6ft 8in tall and weighs more than 19st, revealed he had been publicly rebuked by O'Gara over his conditioning on joining the team in 2020.

Will Skelton, now with La Rochelle, lifted the Champions Cup with Saracens in 2019

"He just said in front of the whole team, 'You're not fit enough'," said Skelton.

"It was a wake-up call that I had probably been saying in my head, but then to hear it from one of the coaches was an eye-opener.

"He is pretty direct, he is straight, and I enjoy it."

Team news

Toulouse are without hooker Julien Marchand, who is suspended for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final win over Bordeaux-Begles.

Their pack has a southern-hemisphere flavour with former All Blacks Charlie Faumuina and Jerome Kaino joined by Australian twins Richie and Rory Arnold in the second row and South Africa's Rynhardt Elstadt in the back row.

France internationals Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are at half-back with Kolbe on the wing.

La Rochelle welcome back powerful Fijian centre Levani Botia who has recovered from injury in time for the final.

Brice Dulin is at full-back with Springbok pair Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule completing a dangerous back three.

Their back row consists of France internationals Gregory Alldritt and Kevin Gourdon with Victor Vito going up against fellow New Zealander Kaino at number eight.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Doumayrou, Botia, Rhule; West, Kerr Barlow; Priso, Bourgarit, Antonio, Sazy, Skelton, Alldritt, Gourdon, Vito

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Joly, Lavault, Liebenberg, Boudehent, Retiere, Plisson

Toulouse: Medard; Kolbe, Mallia, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Ritchie Arnold, Elstadt, Cros, Kaino

Replacements: G Marchand, Castets, Ainu'u, Tekori, Flament, Tolofua, Germain, Ramos.