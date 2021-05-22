Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jess Breach ran in two impressive tries before going off injured

Premier 15s semi-finals Harlequins: (18) 25 Tries: Cornborough, Breach (2) Cons: Green (2) Pens: Green (2) Wasps: (0) 14 Tries: Dow, Stock Cons: Williams (2)

Harlequins secured their place in the final of the Premier 15s with a 25-14 win over Wasps, as fans returned to The Stoop to watch the semi-final.

England winger Jess Breach ran in two fine tries but was carried off with what seemed to be a leg injury late on.

Vickii Cornborough also crossed as Quins built a convincing lead, but tries from Abbie Dow and Andrea Stock gave Wasps hope in the second half.

Quins will face either Saracens or Loughborough in next Sunday's final.

Each of Breach's tries came when the 23-year-old sliced her way through the Wasps defence, but she was injured making a try-saving tackle on Dow with 10 minutes left and was carried off on a stretcher following lengthy treatment on the touchline.

The hosts had gone ahead through the first of Ellie Green's two penalties when Cornborough forced her way over following a maul from a line-out.

The first of Breach's tries came when she latched onto Lagi Tuima's short pass at pace before stepping off her right foot to race between two Wasps defenders.

Breach came close to scoring again before half-time, but was superbly bundled into touch by Wasps prop Maud Muir.

Eighteen points down at the break, Wasps were much improved after half-time and finally got into the game when Dow used her power to dive over from close range.

But Quins extended their lead soon after when Breach split the defence again, taking Shaunagh Brown's pass before dummying and dotting down under the posts.

Wasps fought back again and Dow was only denied a second try when she was put into touch in the corner by Breach and Tuima.

Stock's converted try gave Wasps hope with five minutes left but Quins managed the remaining time expertly to reach their third consecutive final.