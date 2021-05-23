Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey forward Max Argyle made his 100th appearance for the club in the victory at Hartpury

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon has praised the way his side bounced back from a poor performance to beat Hartpury 50-19 in the Championship.

Jersey ran in eight tries to recover from a 34-10 loss at home to Coventry.

Tom Williams scored a first-half hat-trick while Max Green, Scott van Breda, Brendan Cope, Jack Macfarlane and Bader Pretorius were also on target.

"I'm really impressed with our guys and the way they came back from a tough result last week," Biljon said.

"We targeted a fast start and I think we got that, the guys were outstanding," Biljon added to BBC radio jersey after his side had scored five tries in the opening 35 minutes.

The game was Jersey's final away match of a truncated Championship season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to Jersey's travel rules at the start of the season the islanders have played most of their fixtures away from St Peter, with their final home game next week against Cornish Pirates.

"It's been pretty tough, seven of our 10 games have been away from home, so we're pretty chuffed with that," added Biljon.

"We've been training pretty hard over the last period, for whatever reason last week didn't go very well, but we felt that we were going in the right direction."