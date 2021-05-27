Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Willi Heinz will leave Gloucester after six years to join Worcester this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 28 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ex-England scrum-half Willi Heinz will make his 100th Gloucester appearance in the match against London Irish.

British and Irish Lions centre Chris Harris returns in one of three changes as compatriot Alex Craig starts at lock and Ben Morgan returns at number eight.

Nick Groom makes his first start at scrum-half for London Irish as part of three changes to the team which lost at home to Exeter in the last round.

George Nott is brought into the second row and winger James Stokes comes in.

Gloucester, who are 11th, know a defeat would all but end any slim hopes they have of making the top eight and qualifying for the European Champions Cup.

Victory for seventh-placed Irish would go a long way to securing entry into Europe's top-rated competition for the first time in nine years.

Gloucester: Moyle; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Carreras; Twelvetrees, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Craig, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, Stanley, Clarke, Clement, Varney, Evans, Thorley

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Rona, Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Groom; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Gigena, Hoskins, Coleman, O'Brien, Englefield, Atkins, Hepetema.

Referee: Matthew Carley