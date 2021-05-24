Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Chick came through the Newcastle academy set-up

Back-rower Callum Chick has signed a new two-year deal at Newcastle Falcons, to remain with his hometown club.

The 24-year-old has scored three tries in 11 games so far this season, to take his tally of appearances to 83 matches in the senior ranks at Kingston Park.

Chick, who also played for Huddersfield in rugby league at junior level earlier in his career, was a Junior World Cup winner with England in the 15-man game.

"Newcastle is my boyhood club," Chick told the club website.

"I used to come here as a fan and I just love being part of it. The lads are great, the set-up is really good at the Falcons and it was an easy decision.

"I'm enjoying my rugby on a personal level, the team are showing up well and when I looked at the whole situation I just knew I wanted to commit here."