Leicester are currently sixth in the Premiership table and Bristol are top

Leicester Tigers hope they will still be able to welcome supporters to next month's home Premiership game with Bristol despite new Covid concerns.

The city is one of eight places listed in new government guidance about the Indian variant.

Leicester were anticipating a crowd of about 6,000 for the 5 June fixture.

"We are desperately keen to see Tigers supporters back in the stadium after such a long absence, but only if it is safe to do so," said a club statement.

The government says people should not travel in or out of Leicester, Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow and North Tyneside unless it is essential to do so.

And they are also being encouraged to avoid meeting indoors when possible.

"No further information has been received at this stage and the club hopes that arrangements for the return of supporters to Mattioli Woods Welford Road will be unaffected with a reduced crowd due to return for the final home game of the season," the club statement continued.

"We will provide further updates as soon as we know any more."