Manu Tuilagi has not played since 29 September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 28 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks welcome back England international Manu Tuilagi for his first appearance since he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in September.

Ben Curry comes into the XV after returning from injury against Bath.

Premiership leaders Bristol make three changes to the side that started the win over Gloucester last time out.

Piers O'Conor, Jake Woolmore and Fitz Harding all start, while Harry Thacker, who has not played since neck surgery in October, is among the replacements.

Sale: L. James, McGuigan, S. James, Doherty, Yarde, MacGinty, De Klerk, Rodd, Van Der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, JL, Du Preez, T. Curry, B. Curry, D, Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Harper, Phillips, Neild, Quirke, R. Du Preez.

Bristol: C. Piutau, Morahan, Radradra, O'Conor, Malins, Sheedy, Uren, Woolmore, Kerr, Sinckler, Attwood, Vui, Harding, Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Thomas, Chaparro, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Lloyd, S. Piutau.