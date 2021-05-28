Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England scum-half Ben Youngs came off the bench for Leicester in the European Challenge Cup defeat against Montpellier

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

New recruit Jay Tyack starts at prop for Worcester Warriors, who welcome back a Covid-restricted crowd of 3,100.

Tyack has joined earlier than his agreed summer move because of injuries to Nick Schonert, Richard Palframan and Conor Carey, while there are starts for Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs returns to captain Leicester Tigers in a half-back pairing with Johnny McPhillips.

Nemani Nadolo and Kobus Van Wyk play on the wing, with Zack Henry at full-back.

Warriors are bottom of the table, having not won in the Premiership - outside of two four-point hauls awarded for Covid-cancelled games - since their opening game against London Irish back in November.

Tigers are sixth in the table, as they aim to clinch a Champions Cup place for next season.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick: "Worcester are a side who have been unfortunate to be on the wrong side of some very close games recently, pushing some of the top teams in the league all the way.

"This shows the significant progress they are clearly making under a very good coaching team and have a talented squad across the board. They have a mix of experienced players and some really talented younger players."

Worcester: Shillcock, Humphreys, Lawrence, Venter, Doel, Smith, Hougaard; Thomas, Annett, Tyack, Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Miller, Black, Andrews, Batley, Hatherell, Simpson, Weir, Heward.

Leicester: Henry, Van Wyk, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo, McPhillips, B Youngs (capt); Genge, Clare, Heyes, Wells, Henderson, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: T Youngs, Whitcombe, Cole, Lavanini, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Murimurivalu, Potter.