Courtney Lawes is part of the 37-man British and Irish Lions squad for this summer tour of South Africa

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes will play his first club game since December as he returns from a pectoral injury before the British & Irish Lions tour.

Lawes starts at blind-side flanker, while prop Alex Waller will lead the team out on his 300th appearance.

Wasps make two changes from their win over Worcester as Tom Willis and Michael Le Bourgeois come into the XV.

Captain Brad Shields moves to flanker while fit-again Tom Cruse replaces the injured Tommy Taylor on the bench.

Centre Piers Francis also returns for Saints on the bench after recovering from injury.

Fifth-placed Northampton's slim play-off hopes will be over unless they close the 11-point gap to Harlequins, in fourth, this weekend, while Wasps - in eighth - are looking to secure a European Champions Cup spot.

Northampton: Freeman; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, James; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (co-capt), Wood

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Painter, Moon, Coles, Tupai, Francis, Hutchinson

Wasps: Atkinson; Kibirige, Odogwu, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields (capt), Young, Willis

Replacements: Cruse, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Vailanu, Vellacott, Gopperth, Miller

Referee: Adam Leal