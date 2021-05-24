Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Iestyn Rees made a try-scoring Scarlets debut against the Dragons in April 2021

Scarlets have given new contracts to six homegrown players for the 2021-22 season.

Lock Jac Price, centre Joe Roberts, hooker Dominic Booth, back-rower Iestyn Rees and prop Kemsley Mathias made their competitive debuts this season.

Ioan Nicholas recently returned from injury in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup defeat by Cardiff Blues in May 2021.

"We have a proud record of bringing through home-grown talent," said Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels.