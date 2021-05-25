Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Duncan has made 133 appearances and scored almost 50 tries since moving to Cornish p[irates from Redruth in 2012

Cornish Pirates have re-signed 16 of their squad for next season.

All 16 have agreed one-year deals that will keep them at the Mennaye until the end of next season.

Long-serving forwards Jack Andrew, Tom Duncan and John Stevens have all pledged their futures to the club, having a combined 25 years' experience with the Championship side.

Winger Robin Wedlake and Alex O'Meara, as well as Argentine centre Nicolas De Battista, have also agreed new deals.

"Maintaining consistency and depth to our squad, the majority of these players have been with us a good number of years and know what we are about to give us a solid base for next season," chief executive Rebecca Thomas told the club website. external-link

"Further player news will be announced in the coming days and weeks, with a confidence that the squad to be compiled will be a strong and competitive one in the Championship next season."

Players signing one-year contracts: Jack Andrew, Harry Bazalgette, AJ Cant, Danny Cutmore, Nicolas De Battista, Tom Duncan, Hayden King, Antonio Kiri Kiri, Alex O'Meara, Rory Parata, Sam Rodman, Alex Schwarz, John Stevens, Shae Tucker, Marlen Walker, Robin Wedlake.