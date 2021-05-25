Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Evans is second in the Ospreys try-scoring charts with 51, six behind Shane Williams

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans has signed a new two-year contract to stay with the Welsh region until 2023.

Evans joined from Dragons in 2014 and was the quickest Ospreys player to reach 100 appearances for the team.

The 32-year-old is the only Ospreys player to score four tries in one league fixture.

"I'm delighted the coaches have shown faith in me to give me an extension to my deal, it is an exciting place to be right now," said Evans.

"I am pleased with what I've achieved so far in an Ospreys jersey and hopefully there will be more to come over the next two years."

Evans won two caps for Wales in 2009 on the summer tour of north America.

"Dan's passion for the game of rugby is there for all to see," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"He has the ability to break the game up and brings a real attacking threat from full-back, with an intelligent kicking game.

"I know he is enjoying how we want to play the game and his performances have shown that too."