Cardiff Blues wing Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 32 internationals for Wales

Cardiff Blues say British and Irish Lions tourist Josh Adams will be involved in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup trip to face Munster on Friday.

Adams has played in Cardiff's two victories against Scarlets and Dragons since he was selected for the Lions tour of South Africa.

Cardiff travel to face Munster before hosting Zebre on 5 June in the final regular game of the new tournament.

"He will definitely be involved in this game," said Young.

"Time will tell whether it will be involved on potentially our last game. If he picked up an injury in this game we would not risk him (against Zebre).

"He is eager to play. It's a difficult situation because you want to make sure the boys get on the plane to South Africa fit but they are also fully aware they can't be wrapped up in cotton wool and need to hit the ground running so they also need to play.

"I am sure he is excited about the tour but he also wants to play for us. I can't speak highly enough of his attitude on and off the field.

"We took him off in the last game and he gave me a bit of stick. He had treatment twice on a tight neck and I got him off because I would not want him to miss a tour."

Full-back Matthew Morgan is in line to return against Munster if he proves his fitness from a groin injury, while Wales flanker James Botham is back after a calf problem.

Alex Cuthbert left Cardiff Blues to join Exeter in 2018

No Friends Reunited

Meanwhile, Young says Cardiff Blues are not interested in signing former player Alex Cuthbert after the wing was linked with a move from Exeter back to Wales at the end of the season.

Ospreys are favourite to sign Cuthbert with Young saying he would not be returning to the Arms Park when his current Exeter contract runs out.

"Alex had done great things here and is a great player but at this moment if we were going to recruit, it would be up front rather than a wing," said Young.

"We are not in the market for him but whoever signs him has a fantastic player on his hands so good luck to him and them."

Young also expects Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams to officially confirm his long-term future at the Arms Park soon.