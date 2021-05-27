Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Liam Williams and Wyn Jones celebrate a Wales victory in the 2021 Six Nations

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live audio commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 30 May from 19:00 BST and later on demand

Scarlets duo Liam Williams and Wyn Jones will not feature for their region before travelling to South Africa with the British and Irish Lions.

Full-back Williams and prop Jones have not played since being announced in the 37-man Lions squad by Warren Gatland.

The pair have not featured since the 57-14 defeat by Sale on 4 April.

Fellow Lions tourist scrum-half Gareth Davies will play against Ulster on Saturday in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

Hooker Ken Owens has featured in the last two games and will be rested.

Scarlets have one more match this season after the trip to Ulster when they host Edinburgh on 13 June, but their Lions quartet will be away in Jersey on a training camp.

Williams has a minor foot problem, while Jones has been suffering from a neck problem. Scarlets interim head coach Dai Flanagan has insisted there are no concerns about the pair not making the Lions tour.

"We have two players who won't make any game time before they leave because they have been in the rehabilitation programme," said Flanagan.

"Games have not just fallen right for them unfortunately with regards to timing.

"They have worked hard to get back for this week but they won't quite make it but Gareth Davies will be back in the 23."

Scarlets have four 2021 British and Irish Lions tourists Gareth Davies, Ken Owens, Liam Williams and Wyn Jones

Scarlets scrum-half Dane Blacker has picked up a foot injury but has not been ruled out of a possible call-up for Wales this summer with three Tests in July against Canada and Argentina.

Blacker impressed in the 29-28 defeat by Cardiff Blues on 15 May with a two-try display after coming on as a replacement for Wales number nine Kieran Hardy.

"He has been in a boot for two weeks and then we will see whether he can make it back for Edinburgh or a few weeks from there," said Flanagan.

"He has done something like compressed a bone, something unusual and in the first tackle in the first minute when he came on against Cardiff Blues.

"He showed real character for the team because we could not put Kieran back on because of a head knock.

"He is a bit down but he is a positive human and getting him back will be key, when that is, I am not sure."