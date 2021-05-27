Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster defeated the Scarlets 26-14 when the sides met in Belfast last November

Saturday afternoon's Rainbow Cup game between Ulster and Scarlets has been called off due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Irish side's squad.

Ulster are assisting four players who tested positive for Covid-19.

With no available weekends remaining the game will not be rescheduled and is deemed a 0-0 draw.

However, four match points will be awarded to the Scarlets as the team which was not the cause of the postponement.

Ulster sit bottom of the Pro14 Rainbow Cup table after three defeats while the Scarlets had secured one win going into the scheduled weekend fixture at Kingspan Stadium.

Five hundred spectators were set to attend the match after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland but will now receive a full refund.

Tracing process

"The Public Health Agency has been informed and Ulster Rugby is continuing to follow its internal contact tracing process," said Pro14 Rugby.

"Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place tomorrow [Friday] and all training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice.

"In making this decision both the league and Ulster followed the guidance established by the Pro14 Rugby Medical Advisory and had the full support of the Public Health Agency.

"With no available weekends remaining the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, Pro14 Rugby will use the protocol decided prior to the 2020/21 season whereby a game that could not be rescheduled would result in the fixture being deemed a 0-0 draw, but four match points would be awarded to the team who had not been the cause of the postponement.

"In this case, Scarlets will receive four match points. This protocol ensures that no artificial scoring points were added to the tries/points for and against columns."