England will be looking to go one better than the 2017 tournament, when they finished runners-up to New Zealand

England will open their Rugby World Cup campaign next year against debutants Fiji at Eden Park in New Zealand.

With the tournament delayed a year because of Covid-19, games have been reorganised, meaning England's opener now no longer clashes with Wales' opening fixture.

The Welsh will play their opener against a team who have come through qualifying the next day.

Scotland and Ireland are still looking to qualify for the women's showpiece.

The changes also see England's match with France brought forward to become their second game.

The opening match of the tournament on Saturday, 8 October 2022, will see South Africa host France at Eden Park before England's fixture with Fiji at the same venue.

The final match of the opening day at Eden Park with see hosts and five-time champions New Zealand face Australia.

The new pool stage fixtures see more early starts for both Wales and England fans, with nearly all their fixtures kicking off between 02.15 and 05.45 GMT.

The only exception is the England France match which is scheduled for an 08:00 GMT start.

England have won the women's Rugby World Cup twice, in 1994 and 2014, and been runners-up five times.