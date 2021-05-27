Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Wallace made his Leicester debut against Exeter in August

Leicester Tigers back row Luke Wallace has rejoined Harlequins on a one-year deal until the end of next season.

Wallace, 30, will return to The Stoop after a couple of seasons with Coventry and Leicester since his first spell came to an end in 2019.

He could add to his 169 appearances for Quins in their home Premiership fixture against Bath on Saturday.

"I'm excited to be making my way back," Wallace said. "This is a special group and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Wallace made 16 appearances for Leicester this season, scoring one try.

"I've enjoyed this period and am grateful to (director of rugby) Steve Borthwick, the coaches, staff and players, as well as the supporters, for welcoming me in the way they did," he said.

"It's been a great experience and I'm proud to have represented Tigers."