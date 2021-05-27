Wales centre Cory Allen joined Ospreys from Cardiff Blues

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says the region have considered looking at Wales centre Cory Allen who has been released by Ospreys.

Allen, 28, capped six times by Wales, has not played since suffering a serious knee injury against Ulster in September 2019.

Ryan believes risk has to be considered when looking at signings.

"Cory has obviously had a significant injury and it's understanding how to support him," said Ryan.

Another Wales centre Scott Williams was also released by Ospreys.

Dragons have inside centre options in Jamie Roberts, Jack Dixon and Aneurin Owen but Ryan believes they need a more natural outside centre figure.

"I think 13 is something that we have been keen to look at and get the right profile, we are looking at a number of options," added Ryan.

"Last time we saw Cory was a couple of years ago but definitely 13 is an area we need to understand better and try and get the right balance across other positions.

"We have seen Aneurin play 12 a little bit more, we've got Jamie and Jack who have been shuffling that deck and it's working well for us but we would like to see if we could get a different type of player into that space.

"That is something that is ongoing.

"I like a centre that is a bit different, ultimately pace is a huge decider that opens things up. We want somebody that fits what we are trying to do at the Dragons and are taking our time getting that profile right."

Major injuries have punctuated Allen's career which peaked when he scored a hat-trick in Wales' opening match of the 2015 World Cup against Uruguay.

Allen suffered ankle and hamstring problems before his latest serious knee setback. Ryan admitted that he would weigh up things on somebody who had been out of action for almost two years.

"Risk is part of it, it's how to protect yourself and how to take risk because we are not front of the queue in some of the shopping situations," added Ryan.

"Risk becomes part of something we have to manage quite well. It's not something we are afraid of, we just have to understand what it is we are getting into."