The Championship round 10 match was due to be played at Saracens' StoneX Stadium

Saturday's Championship game between Saracens and Hartpury University has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Hartpury camp.

A small number of players have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others have been forced to self-isolate as a consequence.

A Rugby Football Union disputes committee will meet "as soon as possible" to "determine next steps".

Sarries, chasing promotion back to the Premiership, are second in the table.

The north London club are five points behind leaders Ealing Trailfinders, but nine clear of third-placed Doncaster, with Saturday the last round of scheduled matches in the regular season.

The top two sides in the Championship will meet in a play-off final over two legs next month to see who is promoted to the top flight.