Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Lahiff joined Bristol from Bath in September 2019

Bristol Bears tight-head prop Max Lahiff has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

The 31-year-old former London Irish and Bath player joined the Bears in September 2019 on an initial one-year deal and has since made 19 appearances.

"I'm enjoying my rugby and there's a sense we're on the brink of something very special if we continue to work hard and stay grounded," Lahiff said.

Lahiff also spent a season in Super Rugby with Melbourne Rebels in 2014.