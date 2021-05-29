Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Connacht's Denis Buckley tackles Monty Ioane of Benetton

Pro14 Rainbow Cup Benetton (11) 20 Try: Brexi Pens: Garbisi 5 Connacht (7) 12 Tries: Delahunt, Boyle Con: Daly

Benetton made it four wins out of four in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup by beating Connacht to go three points clear of Munster the top of the table.

Shane Delahunt and Ignacio Brex exchanged early tries, Tom Daly converting the Connacht touchdown.

Two Paolo Garbisi penalties ensured Benetton went in at the break 11-7 to the good and the fly-half landed three more kicks in the second half.

Connacht's only second-half points came from a Paul Boyle score.

Both sides will face Ospreys in their final matches of the regular season, Connacht hosting the Welsh team on Friday 4 June and the Italians travelling to Wales on Saturday 12 June.