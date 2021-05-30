Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Premier 15s final: Saracens v Harlequins Saracens: (7) 17 Tries: M Packer 2, De Goede Cons: Harrison Harlequins: (19) 25 Tries: Cokayne 2; Pens: Tuima 5

Harlequins saw off a late Saracens charge with two players in the sin-bin to claim a first Premier 15s title and end Sarries' three-year reign.

Two-time Premier 15s runners-up Quins took an early lead with six points for Lagi Tuima and two Amy Cokayne tries.

The tides turned when Sarries' Marlie Packer crossed twice and Tuima had two more penalties before Quins lost Cokayne and Abbie Ward to the sin-bin.

Sophie de Goede cut the lead to five but a Tuima penalty sealed the win.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Rollie; Cowell, Tuima, Burford (capt), Wilcock; Scott, Riley; Cornborough, Cokayne, Brown, Ward, Fletcher, Brooks, Mew, Beckett

Replacements: Dobson, Viksten, Edwards, Eddie, Robinson, L Packer, Green, Mayhew.

Saracens: McKenna; Gregson, Casey, Aitchison, Clapp (capt); Harrison, Swords; Botterman, Campbell, B Cleall, De Goede, Taylor, Fleetwood, M Packer, P Cleall.

Replacements: Rettie, Clark, Rose, Galligan, Evans, Hayward, Corrigan, Laqeretabua