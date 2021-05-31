Saracens said they will consider their options before deciding whether to appeal the ruling

Saracens and Hartpury University will not be awarded any league points after a Covid-19 outbreak forced their Championship fixture to be cancelled.

A Rugby Football Union disputes committee has concluded that the game should be considered a 0-0 draw.

A small number of Hartpury players tested positive for coronavirus and several others had to self-isolate.

Saracens said they will consider their options and have until 11 June to appeal the decision.

The committee said that it considered Hartpury "were not at fault for the cancellation of the fixture".

It added that Hartpury had confirmed that they are unable to play the fixture on the only reserve weekend of 5-6 June as players would still be isolating and injuries meant they would be unable to field a squad.

"While the positions of the clubs in the league table was not considered to be a relevant factor in determining the outcome of the cancellation, it was noted that the effect of the decision would not undermine the integrity of the competition," the committee said in a statement.

The ruling means Sarries are set to finish second in the Championship table, behind Ealing Trailfinders, who they face in a two-leg play-off final next month to determine which club is promoted to the Premiership.