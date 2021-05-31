Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark Tamplin has made 17 first-team appearances for Newcastle Falcons so far in the 2020-21 season

Newcastle Falcons prop-forward Mark Tamplin has signed a new contract to remain with the Premiership club for a further two seasons.

The 29-year-old joined the club from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in the summer of 2019.

Formerly of Leeds, Rotherham and Jersey, Tamplin has gone on to make 29 appearances at Newcastle.

"There's a huge intensity around each game, but I feel like I'm learning and improving," he said.

During his time at Newcastle, Tamplin was part of the side that went unbeaten in the Championship before eventually being promoted to the Premiership after the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been very enjoyable and on a personal level it's been my first proper season of Premiership rugby," he added. external-link

"I'd built up my levels of experience following a good shift in the Championship, and I think that's put me in a decent place in terms of making the step up."