Connor Collett has made seven appearances this season

Newcastle Falcons flanker Connor Collett has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old has made 10 appearances since joining from New Zealand province North Harbour in the summer of 2018.

"I have really enjoyed my first three years here, I feel I have grown as a player and settled in to the North East way of life," he told the club website. external-link

"I am surrounded by some really good guys and am excited to see what another year with the Falcons brings."