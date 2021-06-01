Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Dan McFarland's Ulster had their penultimate game of the season against Scarlets postponed last week

Ulster have reported that seven players will miss Saturday's scheduled Pro14 Rainbow Cup finale against Edinburgh at Murrayfield through injury, while 13 squad members are self-isolating.

The four players who tested positive for Covid-19 last week are currently self-isolating but all four are said to "remain well".

A further nine players have been identified as close contacts from the confirmed cases and are self-isolating in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

The players who will be absent through injury are John Cooney (neck), Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Eric O'Sullivan (shoulder), Jacob Stockdale (shoulder), Ethan McIlroy (hip) and Cormac Izuchukwu (knee).

Last week's game against Scarlets was called off less than 48 hours before the scheduled kick-off after the confirmation of four Covid-19 cases in the Ulster camp, with the points awarded to Scarlets. It will not be rescheduled.

That being the case, Saturday's game in Edinburgh will be the final outing of the season for Dan McFarland's side.

Covid case in Edinburgh camp

There was concern that Ulster may not complete their season on the pitch after Edinburgh announced a positive Covid-19 case in their own squad.

The Scottish club said in a statement: "(Monday) training at the club has been cancelled as a precaution and the entire squad and playing staff were tested early (Monday) morning.

"The club continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby's Threat Management Group.

"The club's Pro14 match against Ulster at Murrayfield this Saturday (5 June) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned."

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick-off at 17:15 BST.

Ulster are bottom of the table after losses to Leinster, Munster and Connacht.