Tom Kessell began his career at the Mennaye as a child playing mini-rugby

Cornish Pirates have re-signed scrum-half Tom Kessell from Bristol Bears for the 2021-22 season.

Truro-born Kessell, who joined Bristol in November 2020, has agreed a one-year contract with the Pirates.

The 31-year-old scored 33 tries in 112 games for the club before leaving Cornwall for Northampton in 2015.

"We are delighted to be welcoming back Kess who has been a very good Pirate in the past," joint head coach Gavin Kettle told the club website.

"The strengths and benefits he can bring to us are obviously well known, with the benefit now of having a lot of experience behind him."

Kessell was a member of the Bears squad that won the European Challenge Cup in October 2020, beating French club Toulon 32-19.