Alex Callender is a flanker in the 15-a-side game

Worcester Warriors back-row Alex Callender will captain Wales women in the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship Series opener in Lisbon this weekend.

The tournament in Portugal offers a route to qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wales have been drawn in Pool B alongside Poland and Belgium.

"It is going to be a short and intense campaign but a lot of fun and exciting," said head coach Warren Abrahams.

The first leg of the Women's Championship, which was formerly known as the Grand Prix, will feature nine teams from across Europe.

"This campaign presents an opportunity to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and we're really lucky to be in this position," added Abrahams.

"We have got to take this opportunity with both hands."

Wales women's squad: Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears), Alex Callender (Worcester Warriors, capt), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury) Caitlin Lewis (Unattached), Jade Mullen (Harlequins), Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks), Kayleigh Powell (Bristol Bears), Shona Powell-Hughes (Gloucester-Hartpury), Megan Webb (Unattached), Robyn Wilkins (Gloucester-Hartpury).