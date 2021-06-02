Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mateo Carreras is the younger brother of Gloucester and Argentina back Santiago Carreras

Newcastle Falcons winger Mateo Carreras has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 21-year-old has made four appearances since joining from the Jaguares Super Rugby team in December.

Carreras is a former Argentina Under-20 international and has also has played for his country's sevens team.

"Mateo is a young player with a huge amount of potential," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website. external-link

"He has outstanding footwork and pace, and for a relatively small guy he hits incredibly hard."

Carreras was banned for nine matches in March after admitting intentional contact with the eye of Wasps winger Josh Bassett.

"It's obviously well documented that he has been serving a suspension over the past couple of months, for which he has apologised and will learn from," Richards added.

"We're looking forward to seeing him back on the field showcasing his rugby ability."