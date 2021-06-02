Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean O'Brien was promoted from the academy at Irish club Connacht in 2015

Premiership champions Exeter have announced the signing of Irish centre Sean O'Brien for the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old joins from Galway-based Pro14 side Connacht.

O'Brien is a product of the team's academy and has been capped by Ireland at Under-20 level.

"I've had a great spell there, but now is the time for me to go and test myself in the Premiership," he told the club website. external-link

"Exeter are a club who have been winning trophies, they play a great brand of rugby and the culture here looks great, who wouldn't want to join them?

"Coming over here is obviously going to be a different challenge, the league looks a lot more physical and faster, plus there are more international players playing each week, but I'm looking forward to it."

The Chiefs also signed New Zealand-based prop forward Josh Iosefa-Scott from Waikato last month.