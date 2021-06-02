Sean O'Brien: Exeter Chiefs sign Irish centre from Connacht
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Premiership champions Exeter have announced the signing of Irish centre Sean O'Brien for the 2021-22 season.
The 23-year-old joins from Galway-based Pro14 side Connacht.
O'Brien is a product of the team's academy and has been capped by Ireland at Under-20 level.
"I've had a great spell there, but now is the time for me to go and test myself in the Premiership," he told the club website.
"Exeter are a club who have been winning trophies, they play a great brand of rugby and the culture here looks great, who wouldn't want to join them?
"Coming over here is obviously going to be a different challenge, the league looks a lot more physical and faster, plus there are more international players playing each week, but I'm looking forward to it."
The Chiefs also signed New Zealand-based prop forward Josh Iosefa-Scott from Waikato last month.