Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Webb is back to lead Ospreys at scrum-half

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Connacht v Ospreys Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 4 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 6 June from 18:00 BST and later on demand

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones and South Africa-bound team-mate Justin Tipuric are rested for Ospreys' Pro14 Rainbow Cup trip to Galway to face Connacht on Friday.

Adam Beard takes over at lock from Jones while Ethan Roots moves to open-side for Tipuric.

Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler and Joe Hawkins come in at centre for Owen Watkin and Keiran Williams for the visitors.

Rhys Webb, who last played in March, and Stephen Myler return at half-back.

Nicky Smith is back at loose-head and Will Griffiths comes into the back-row to enable Roots to switch to the seven jersey.

In omitting Wales and Lions captain Jones and Tipuric, Ospreys boss Toby Booth has acted on his instincts to "protect them from themselves" ahead of the forthcoming tour to take on the Springboks.

Booth said: "We went to Connacht and performed well earlier in the year, in a really good game for both sides.

"Weather and wind permitting, as it is in Connacht, you have two teams that really want to be positive.

"I know Andy Friend, the Connacht coach, well and I know what his teams represent, and it should be a good spectacle."

Connacht: Alex Wootton; Peter Sullivan, Bundee Aki, Tom Daly, Ben O'Donnell; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (capt), Eoghan Masterson.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling,Sean Masterson, Kieran Marmion, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Dewi Cross, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt), Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Ma'afu Fia, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Price, Max Nagy.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher, Rob O'Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)