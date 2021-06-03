Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi made his first appearance since September against Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 4 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Manu Tuilagi is set for his first start for Sale since returning from an Achilles tendon injury as they face fellow play-off qualifiers Harlequins.

England centre Tuilagi came off the bench in the second half of Sale's 19-12 win against Bristol last Friday.

Harlequins make 10 changes from their victory against Bath with back row Luke Wallace set to start his second spell.

Flanker Wallace last month agreed a deal to return to Quins until the end of next season after leaving Leicester.

Captain Stephan Lewies, back row Tom Lawday, fly-half James Lang, centre Joe Marchant and full-back Tyrone Green are the only surviving starters from last Saturday's win.

Sale also welcome back Will-Griff John, Jono Ross and Rohan Janse van Rensburg to their squad after recent injuries.

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, Tuilagi, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Beaumont (capt), J-L du Preez, Neild, B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Rodd, John, J-P du Preez, Ross, Cliff, R du Preez, Van Rensburg.

Harlequins: Green; Morris, Marchant, Tapuai, Beard; Lang, Landajo; Garcia Botta, Gray, Collier, Lamb, Lewies (capt), White, Wallace, Lawday.

Replacements: Elia, Baxter, Kerrod, Cavubati, Tizard, Steele, Edwards, Lynagh.