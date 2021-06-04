Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Coleman has been sidelined by a hamstring tear since February

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish welcome lock Adam Coleman back into their starting line-up to face Wasps after a hamstring injury.

Coleman will join fellow Australia international Rob Simmons in the second row, while Blair Cowan captains the Exiles from the back row.

Marcus Watson starts his first game of the season for Wasps on the wing.

They make three changes from their loss to Northampton, including Kieran Brookes back at tight-head prop and Juan de Jongh named at outside centre.

De Jongh replaces England prospect Paolo Odogwu who tore cruciate knee ligaments against Northampton and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Both sides come into this penultimate round of games looking for a top-eight finish and qualification for next season's European Champions Cup.

Irish are seventh with Wasps just a point behind in eighth.

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Groom; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Coleman, Simmons, Rogerson, Cowan (capt), Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Gigena, Chawatama, Nott, O'Brient, Cooke, Brand, Atkins.

Wasps: Atkinson; Watson, De Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Oghre, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields (capt), Young, T Willis.

Replacements: Cruse, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Vailanu, Vellacott, Gopperth, Miller.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).