Leicester are sixth in the Premiership heading into their final home game of the season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester hooker Julian Montoya is set for his first game since February as he returns to the bench after injury.

Steve Borthwick makes seven changes in all with Freddie Steward, Tom Youngs and Dan Cole among those to start.

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall returns for his first Premiership start since January for the leaders.

Skipper Steven Luatua, Henry Purdy and Dan Thomas are also recalled as the Bears look for a victory to secure a home play-off semi-final.

The game will see fans back at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in more than a year, with 6,000 expected to attend.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Scott, Murimurivalu; McPhillips, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Henderson, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Montoya, Whitcombe, Heyes, Lavanini, Wiese, Wigglesworth, Henry, Nadolo.

Bristol: Malins; O'Conor, Radradra, Piutau, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Y Thomas, Capon, Sinckler, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements:Kerr, Woolmore, Afoa, Joyce, Earl, Uren, Lloyd, Leiua.