Newcastle have beaten Northampton and London Irish in their past two home games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle make 13 changes after a heavy defeat at Exeter as Dean Richards names a strong side for their final home game of the campaign.

Joel Hodgson and George Wacokecoke are the only players to keep their places.

Worcester's fit-again stand-off Duncan Weir returns for his first start since early February as they again try to end their losing run.

The Premiership's bottom club, who make five changes, are 16 points adrift of their opponents.

Since opening the season by beating London Irish in November, Warriors have lost all 17 league matches they have played.

They have picked up 11 bonus points, having suffered some narrow defeats, but their only other 'wins' have been two four-pointers awarded for Covid-postponed games against Harlequins and Newcastle at Sixways.

Openside flanker Sam Lewis, who suffered a shoulder tear in February, returned to the starting line-up last week and now makes his 100th Premiership appearance for Warriors, as does lock Graham Kitchener.

Kitchener's younger brother Andrew is ruled out, while captain Ted Hill moves from blindside flanker to the second row and Tom Dodd comes into the back row.

Hooker Beck Cutting also plays his first game for three months following an ankle injury, while Noah Heward makes his first start of the season on the left wing as Harri Doel has sore calves and is only named on the bench.

Newcastle are looking for a third consecutive home win in front of a potential crowd of 2,500.

Newcastle: Hodgson; Radwan, Orlando, Burrell, Wacokecoke; Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Wilson (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Ah You, Van der Walt, Fearns, Young, Obonna, Tait.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Venter, Heward; Weir, Hougaard; M Thomas, Cutting, Tyack, Hill (capt), G Kitchener, Dodd, Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Schonert, Clegg, van Velze, Simpson, Hearle, Doel.

Referee: Luke Pearce.