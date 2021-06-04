Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Hutchinson was a late withdrawal from the Northampton side which beat Wasps last Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 6 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton welcome back centre Rory Hutchinson and prop Ehren Painter for the visit of champions Exeter.

Scotland international Hutchinson has recovered from a calf strain that saw him withdraw from last Saturday's win against Wasps.

Exeter will have British & Irish Lion Stuart Hogg starting at full-back, with Iain Whitten getting the nod ahead of Ollie Devoto at inside centre.

Ben Moon also returns at loose-head prop and Alec Hepburn is on the bench.

A crowd of 4,000 will watch the game, with second-placed Exeter are looking for a win to potentially secure a home play-off semi-final.

Saints have already secured their qualification for next season's European Champions Cup despite missing out on the play-offs.

Northampton: Freeman; Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, James; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (co-capt), Wood.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Hill, Moon, Coles, Mitchell, J Grayson, Dingwall.

Exeter: Hogg; Cordero, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, S Skinner, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Street, Lonsdale, Capstick, Townsend, H Skinner, Devoto.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).