Alex Allan and Chris Fusaro are leaving Glasgow Warriors

Scotland internationals Alex Allan, Chris Fusaro and Huw Jones are among a further 16 players leaving Glasgow Warriors this summer.

They will be joined by Mesu Dolokoto, Dylan Evans, TJ Ioane, Lee Jones, Ian Keatley, Fotu Lokotui, Niko Matawalu, Robbie Nairn, Leone Nakarawa, Adam Nicol, D'arcy Rae, Aki Seiuli and George Thornton, who also move on.

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings had previously agreed to join Gloucester while former Scotland back Tommy Seymour is retiring.

Glenn Bryce, Brandon Thomson and Paddy Kelly had already left Warriors.

"We'd like to thank all of our leavers for what they have done as Warriors this season,"head coach Danny Wilson told Glasgow's website.

Incoming signings already announced by Glasgow are Lewis Bean, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Sebastian Cancelliere, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Josh McKay, Ally Miller, Domingo Miotti, Sione Tuipulotu and Duncan Weir.