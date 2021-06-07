Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Stuart has played 12 games this season, scoring four tries

Scrum-half Sam Stuart has signed a two-year contract extension at Premiership side Newcastle Falcons.

The 29-year-old, who joined Falcons from Richmond in 2017, has scored four tries in 12 games this season.

Stuart has played 57 matches in total for Newcastle since reuniting with former Harlequins boss Dean Richards at Kingston Park.

"Sam is a very skilful and dynamic player who helps push our high-tempo game," Richards said.

"He consistently drives the competition at scrum-half through his high levels of performance, and naturally we're glad that we've secured his services for at least the next two seasons."