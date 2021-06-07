Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman were named in South Africa's squad to face the Lions

Munster quartet CJ Stander, Damian de Allende, RG Snyman and Mike Haley have been injured in a fire pit accident.

Centre De Allende and lock Snyman, who were named in the South Africa squad to face the British and Irish Lions, sustained "substantial" burns to their legs, hands and face.

The World Cup winners will meet a specialist about their injuries.

Stander, who is retiring from rugby at the end of the season, and Haley suffered burns to their hands.

The duo may return to training this week and will have their availability for Friday's Rainbow Cup game with Zebre reviewed as the week progresses.

"We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok," said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

"The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery."

South Africa face the Lions in the first of three Tests on 24 July.