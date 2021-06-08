Uncapped Ben Thomas hopes to play alongside twice-capped Owen Lane for Wales in the summer

There was some trepidation in the Ben Thomas-Owen Lane house-share on the day Wayne Pivac announced his Wales squad for their summer Tests against Canada and Argentina.

But the Cardiff Blues backs need not have worried as each earned a call-up with Thomas one of five uncapped players named for the three-match series, which kicks off against the Canucks on Saturday, 3 July.

"It would have been a tough place if one of us was picked and not the other," said Thomas.

"We weren't together when we heard the news but I gave him (Lane) a text. He did not want to text me in case I did not get the mail."

Thomas, 22, found out by email 10 minutes before the announcement. Excitement at the news was not limited to the player himself.

"I could almost feel my mum's reaction through her text," he said.

"She is not normally that emotive through texts and [it's] quite hard to see what she is saying, but I could sort of guess her excitement.

"I have so many people to thank, my school teachers at Corpus Christi; coming up through Cardiff Schools into Cardiff and Vale set-up where I really kicked on with people like Martyn Fowler and Dan Fish who have been massive for me and then everybody since I came into the Cardiff Blues set-up.

"The senior players have helped me a lot and made it a smooth successful transition for me."

Thomas admits it had taken him by surprise despite being called in for Wales fitness testing last month and impressing for Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

"I was not expecting it all," added Thomas.

"There is always a slight chance a youngster might get a call for a summer tour, but there has been a lot of good competition in the centre.

"It's massive and nerve wracking but it's what you play rugby for. Growing up in Wales it's what everybody wants to achieve, to play for your country.

"So maybe to have the opportunity to do that is tough to put into words."

He could line up in the centre with summer tour captain and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies, a prospect Thomas admits would have been almost unthinkable two years ago.

"It would have been very far-fetched," he said.

"Just to be named in a squad is hard to get my head around and he (Jonathan Davies) is somebody who has always delivered in the big games."

There will be more familiar names alongside Thomas with fly-half Jarrod Evans and centre Wills Halaholo involved. The trio have lined up recently for Cardiff Blues.

"It will be helpful having some familiar faces with Jarrod inside me where he steers the ship so it will be great to have that familiarity," added Thomas.

"I have enjoyed playing with Willis. It is probably something I thought I would not do much of because we both tend to play 12, but it's been exciting to play alongside him and Jarrod. We have worked well together.

"The Rainbow Cup has probably been the biggest factor (in selection), being able to play regularly for the last six or seven weeks so I have really enjoyed it. I have played different positions and had full games of 80 minutes."

Thomas' attacking creativity has helped him become a Wales contender at inside centre, having played a lot of his junior rugby at fly-half.

"It is probably something that was helped by growing up playing at 10," said Thomas.

"It is something I feel I can bring that centres tend not to do, that second play-making option and hopefully that is something I can deliver.

"It is something I quite admire about creative players who don't always get the headlines, but to create for others is pretty impressive.

"It is normally an instinctive thing. If I make a half-break then I know we have good wings who will finish things off so it's about keeping your head up and looking for those boys.

"Twelve is definitely my favourite position, but being realistic it's about getting as many minutes as I can."