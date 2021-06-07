Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons prop Brok Harries will leave the region after making his 143rd appearance for the region

Long-serving prop Brok Harris will leave the Dragons at the end of this season to return to South Africa.

Harris, 36, will play his last match against Leinster in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in Dublin on Friday.

"Brok has been an outstanding player for Dragons over seven seasons and fantastic to work with," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He has produced many memorable performances and has also been a true role model to those around him."

The region also confirmed skills coach Barry Maddocks will leave at the end of the current season.

"Everyone at Dragons is grateful to Barry for his efforts during his time at the region and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his coaching career," added Ryan.

Wing Dafydd Howells, hooker Rhys Lawrence, on-loan scrum half Luke Baldwin, Deon Smith and Joe Goodchild will also leave.

Ed Scragg and Carwyn Penny have also made moves to Cornish Pirates, while hooker Storm Hanekom departs after a season training with the senior squad.

Flanker Lewis Evans retires after a record 236 appearances while second-row Matthew Screech will join Cardiff Blues next season.

Fly-half Arwel Robson has linked up with Cornish Pirates and centre Connor Edwards has agreed terms with Doncaster Knights.