John Hardie played Super Rugby with the Highlanders earlier in his career

Newcastle Falcons and Scotland flanker John Hardie is to retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made 30 appearances since joining the club in October 2018, having left Edinburgh at the end of the previous season.

Hardie won 16 caps for Scotland, including three at the 2015 Rugby World Cup when he scored two tries.

"It has to happen sometime, so it's better that I decide it on my own terms," he told the Falcons website. external-link

"I think I could play for another year or two, but with the way the body is and the time it takes to recover between games, I just think it's the right time to move on to a different career path."

New Zealand-born Hardie made his most recent Newcastle appearance in a 74-3 hammering by Exeter Chiefs in May.

"I'd like to personally thank him for his contribution during his three seasons with us," said Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards.

"He has been an outstanding professional during that period, and as well as his exploits on the field he has passed on his knowledge and contributed towards a really positive culture among the squad."