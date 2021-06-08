Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Patricia Garcia scored two tries in 12 appearances for Exeter this season

Exeter's influential Spain scrum-half Patricia Garcia has agreed a new contract to stay with the club for their second Premier 15s season.

The 31-year-old will also become the manager of Exeter's women's academy.

"With this role, I feel I can leave some of my legacy here in England," Garcia told the Exeter website. external-link

"I want to help create this project for the club and the young girls, who I know can make that move into the Chiefs jersey," she added.

Exeter are looking to build on a sixth-place finish in their inaugural season of Premier 15s rugby which saw them beat newly-crowned champions Harlequins and former winners Saracens.

"What she has brought to the team, on and off the field, has been invaluable," Exeter head coach Susie Appleby added.

"Her experience, her knowledge and her game understanding is just fantastic, as is the way she works with our players and those in the centre of excellence along with Dave Kimberley.

"Since she arrived, she has just embraced everything to help develop the Chiefs.

"A player of her experience is invaluable in helping us build for the future and with her new role in the academy, I think she will have a major influence in helping us become an even stronger club and team next season."